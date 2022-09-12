AXPR Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,258.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051610 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00066420 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005425 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073823 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

