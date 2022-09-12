Azuki (AZUKI) One Day Volume Tops $20.00

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $125,466.48 and approximately $20.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

