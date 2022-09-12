B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,664 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of The Pennant Group worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 128,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens cut shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

