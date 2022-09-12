B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $5,017,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,039,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 329,751 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.