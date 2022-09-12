B. Riley Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Model N makes up approximately 1.1% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Model N worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Model N by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 49,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Model N by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Model N by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Performance

Model N stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

