B. Riley Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) by 322.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,032 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Riskified worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Riskified by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 1,100,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Riskified by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,767,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

RSKD stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

