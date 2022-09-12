B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys 217,739 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,739 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Party City Holdco worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 685.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 93,066 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 158,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Party City Holdco Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $2.56 on Monday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $289.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $527.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

