B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $17.38 Million Stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,516 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop makes up 8.3% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 5.09% of Tile Shop worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Stock Performance

TTSH opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 3.67%.

(Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.