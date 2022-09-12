B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for 1.3% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $11.80 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $529.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.