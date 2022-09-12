B. Riley Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark comprises about 2.1% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of American Woodmark worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $52.73 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

