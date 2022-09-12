B. Riley Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,042 shares during the period. Harvard Bioscience accounts for about 2.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Harvard Bioscience worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 17,291 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,849.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,234.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,651 shares of company stock worth $234,345. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

