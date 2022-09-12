B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at $953,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at $4,409,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

QualTek Services Trading Down 4.0 %

QTEK stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. QualTek Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QualTek Services Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on QualTek Services to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

