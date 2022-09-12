B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,000. The Arena Group makes up approximately 5.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.13% of The Arena Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

AREN opened at $13.07 on Monday. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $233.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.33). On average, analysts predict that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on The Arena Group from $19.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Stories

