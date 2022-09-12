B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of LSI Industries worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 883,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 29.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,506 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in LSI Industries by 90.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 205,834 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

