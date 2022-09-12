B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,600 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. OneSpan comprises 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of OneSpan worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

