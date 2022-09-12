B. Riley Asset Management LLC Sells 5,752 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,797 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,981,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $20,265,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $12,816,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $598,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

