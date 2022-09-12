B. Riley Asset Management LLC Sells 62,580 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,580 shares during the quarter. The Container Store Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of The Container Store Group worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TCS stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Insider Activity

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCS. StockNews.com cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The Container Store Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Further Reading

