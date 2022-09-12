B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Yext at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YEXT. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,051,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 241.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 88,631,900.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

YEXT opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $578.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.29. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

