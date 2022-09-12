Baby Doge Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.76 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $149.53 million and $5.76 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00741517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.

