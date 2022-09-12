BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

LON BA opened at GBX 784.40 ($9.48) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,867.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 796.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 762.26.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

About BAE Systems

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,190.48%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

