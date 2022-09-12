BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 963.75 ($11.65).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 784.40 ($9.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 796.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 762.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £24.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,867.62. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24).

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

BAE Systems Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 6,190.48%.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.