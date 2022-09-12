Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) EVP Sells $447,986.00 in Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bally’s Stock Up 4.0 %
BALY opened at $25.17 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.93.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bally’s
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.