Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) EVP Sells $447,986.00 in Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bally’s Stock Up 4.0 %

BALY opened at $25.17 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bally’s by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 478,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 145,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.