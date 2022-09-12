bAlpha Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $141,739.08 and $237.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $7.87 or 0.00035246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. The official website for bAlpha is bigdataprotocol.com. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid.bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room.bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

