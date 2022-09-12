Bank of America Cuts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $368.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $385.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.60.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:ABG opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.74.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
