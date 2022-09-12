Bank of America Cuts Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $368.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $385.00 to $368.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.