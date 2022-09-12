Bank of America Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $182.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.60.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $126.93.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.