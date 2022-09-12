Bank of America Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $185.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lear from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.93.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $140.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,463,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $813,637,000 after acquiring an additional 197,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

