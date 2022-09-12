Bankless DAO (BANK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bankless DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Bankless DAO has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bankless DAO Coin Profile

Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.

Bankless DAO Coin Trading

