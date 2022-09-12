Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,131.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.40 or 0.07705651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00170150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00273671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00721653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.56 or 0.00576382 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

