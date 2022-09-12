BankSocial (BSL) Trading 55.9% Higher Over Last Week

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One BankSocial coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BankSocial has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BankSocial has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BankSocial Profile

BankSocial uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio. The official website for BankSocial is www.banksocial.io. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BankSocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

