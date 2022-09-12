Bao Finance (BAO) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $29,402.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.93 or 1.00077263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

BAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.