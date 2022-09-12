Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHB opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.