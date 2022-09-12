Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHB opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.