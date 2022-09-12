Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

BHB stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $419.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

