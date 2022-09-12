Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €158.10 ($161.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €143.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €144.79. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

