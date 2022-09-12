Barclays Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,576 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,647.82 ($19.91).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 961.40 ($11.62) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 970.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,465.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.52%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

