Barclays Raises 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Price Target to GBX 5,800

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
4imprint Group Trading Down 2.5 %
FRRFF opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $41.30.
About 4imprint Group
