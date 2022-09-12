Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the gold and copper producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

