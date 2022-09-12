Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $526.98 million and approximately $54.77 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051406 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00480857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,102,345 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.