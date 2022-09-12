Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $62,986.34 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Beacon has a market cap of $62,986.34 and $401.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00145625 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000146 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

