Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $62,986.34 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Beacon has a market cap of $62,986.34 and $401.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00145625 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Helix (HLIX) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
