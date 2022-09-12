Bean Cash (BITB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $831,164.02 and $170.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,184.36 or 0.99769583 BTC.
- Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Bean Cash Coin Profile
Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,947,537,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.