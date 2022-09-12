Beldex Price Tops $0.0533 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Beldex has a total market cap of $158.36 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019769 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000389 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

