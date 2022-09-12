Bella Protocol Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $31.70 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem.Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

