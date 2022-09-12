Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.07.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.