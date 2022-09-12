Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Zalando Trading Up 3.1 %
ZAL stock opened at €22.97 ($23.44) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.60 and its 200 day moving average is €35.12.
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
Further Reading
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.