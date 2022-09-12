Berenberg Bank Reiterates €12.50 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

E.On Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.09 ($9.27) on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.53.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

