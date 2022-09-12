Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.
Watkin Jones Trading Up 0.5 %
WJG opened at GBX 184.88 ($2.23) on Monday. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 174.90 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The company has a market cap of £474.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6,162.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.25.
About Watkin Jones
