Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Watkin Jones Trading Up 0.5 %

WJG opened at GBX 184.88 ($2.23) on Monday. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 174.90 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The company has a market cap of £474.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6,162.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.25.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

