BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
BerGenBio ASA Trading Down 16.1 %
Shares of BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Monday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
