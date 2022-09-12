Berkley W R Corp Invests $1.78 Million in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.39% of Ahren Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHRN. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AHRN opened at $10.02 on Monday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Ahren Acquisition Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.