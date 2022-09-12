Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,907,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GEEX opened at $10.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

