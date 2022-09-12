Berkley W R Corp Takes $2.39 Million Position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 240,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Sizzle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $179,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

