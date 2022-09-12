Berry 1-Day Volume Reaches $521,325.00 (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Berry has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Berry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $521,325.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00065904 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005385 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.